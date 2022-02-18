Tejasswi Prakash Criticised By Netizens For Hiding Her Face While Getting Clicked With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples from the Bigg Boss house. They came close to each other in the BB 15 house and started dating since then. After the show, TejRan has been spotted hanging out in the city quite often. Fans are just loving them together.

Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6, hence, she doesn't get enough time to spend with Karan Kundrra. Amidst all, Karan and Tejasswi were recently spotted in Mumbai. The couple was seen crossing the road and the paparazzi snapped them together. When the shutterbugs went close to them to click their pictures, Tejasswi Prakash tried to hide her face.

The video is going viral on social media. In the video, Tejasswi was seen running towards her car and hiding her face from the camera. The Naagin 6 actress was also heard saying, "Kahan se pata lag jata hai aapko, Kahan chupe rehte ho, You all are crazy."

Well, Tejasswi Prakash's reaction didn't go down well with several netizens as they criticised the actress for acting 'shocked'. One user wrote, "Phle phone krke bulayenge fir shocked behave krenge how cute." Another user commented, "Itne zada overacting achi nhi didi."

Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Outside Naagin 6 Sets; TejRan Fans Shower Love On Her

One user also called them "4th class celebrities." Another netizen stated, "Dono jaan bujh k daily ghumte hain footage k liye..@kkundrra @tejasswiprakash .." Looks like netizens are unhappy with Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour after winning the show.

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Might Get Separated Due To Ego Clash? Predicts Astrologer

Talking about the actress, Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh prize money at the grand finale of the show. She also bagged Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show also stars Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Mahekk Chahal, Manit Joura and others in pivotal roles.