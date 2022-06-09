Tejasswi Prakash Doesn't Want To Settle For Anything Mediocre At Work; Says She Feels Protected With Karan

Tejasswi Prakash, who is already a known name in television industry, became even more popular with her Bigg Boss 15 stint. She hasn't taken a break post the show and is super busy with Naagin 6. However, she has no complaints.

The actress told Times Of India that she said that winning a show is great but it feels better when it converts into something and you get good work after that. She is glad that it worked out for her and she is doing the biggest franchise on television and working with one of the biggest production houses. She further added that Naagin is a big hit; it is number one show right now, and she is really grateful for the same.

Although she said that she doesn't get time and she struggles to catch up with her family and boyfriend Karan Kundrra, people around her have been extremely understanding, and she added that she has been able to do what she is doing because of the support that she is getting.

Tejasswi recently jetted off to Goa to ring in her birthday with Karan. She mentioned that she plans to keep the celebration simple.

It is being said that Teja will soon sign a big-budget Bollywood film. When asked about the same, she told the leading daily, "Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can't talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don't want to settle for anything mediocre. I think directors these days appreciate committed actors. And I am hardworking. I know I can deliver. It will reflect in my performance and the response I get from my fans. People love me, and I have been getting a crazy amount of love from my fans. If I put in hard work with that, my projects will do great, I am sure."

Talking about her boyfriend Karan, she said that he encourages her and he has changed the way she looks at work and scripts. Like Karan, she expressed her wish to have him as her co-star.

She said, "Karan sees so much potential in me. He always tells me, 'I wish you could see yourself through my eyes'. Karan has changed the way I look at work and scripts. He has actually changed the way I look at myself. I now believe that if I get a good project and a brilliant team, I can do wonders. That's the dream now. And I am looking forward to amazing things and working with a co-star like Karan. Our chemistry is fire (blushes)."

Tejasswi said that even though they hardly get time to spend with each other, the hours they spend together are really smooth. She mentioned that there's an immense level of understanding in their relationship.

The Naagin 6 actress concluded by saying, "Somehow, we feel very settled. Our life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and we like it like that. We have our ups and downs, but as I said, I feel settled, secure and protected with him. Even our fights don't last too long now (laughs)."