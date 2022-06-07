Tejasswi Prakash Got Down On One Knee For Karan Kundrra On Dance Deewane Juniors; Actor Calls Her A Doll

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are most-talked about and adorable couple in the telly town. The couple will be coming together in special episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. They will be seen co-hosting the show.

Recently, the channel shared a promo, in which Tejasswi was seen making a grand entry in peach-coloured dress with 'Tu Aata Hai Seene Mein' playing in the background. As the actress throws flying kiss to Karan, a little contestant kisses Karan on his cheeks.

Later, Tejasswi is seen going down on her knees with a rose, while Karan hugs her and in turn he goes down on his knees and gives her a red heart shaped balloon. He also tells, "Jabse Tejasswi meri life mein aayi hain tabse meri zindagi badal gayi hai, jaise haathon ki ungliya hoti hain nah vaise hain hum dono."

Fans are seen gushing over their cuteness. One of the users wrote, "Hayeeee these two Bossbabe," a few other commented, "Almighty pls protect our #Tejran❤️ from all evil eyes," "Tejasswi is the best and she is a gem" and "The way he never let her go on her knees🥺❤️."

Meanwhile, in a conversation with paps, Karan was all praise for his ladylove. He called her cute and doll.

Karan mentioned that after looking at his girlfriend he doesn't feel like going anywhere. He said, "Meri zindagi ki sabse cute dress pehni hai issne, doll lag rahi hai. Indeed she's the most beautiful doll. Aaj toh mera dil nahi kar raha kahin jane ka." When a pap said he is looking cute, Karan said, "Kis angle se cute lag raha hoon, ye hota hai cute (pointing at Tejasswi), doll lag rahi hai doll!"

The couple was seen on Dance Deewane Juniors sets and he even offered her a ride on his motorcycle before the reality show shoot began.

