Tejasswi Prakash Hides Her Face After Seeing Paparazzi Outside Her House; Video Goes Viral

Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the favourite celebrities of the Indian paparazzi after Bigg Boss 15. The Naagin 6 actress indeed impressed everyone with her performance on the Salman Khan show. Hence, the shutterbugs never miss any chance to capture her candid moments any time anywhere.

Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted outside her house in Mumbai. However, this time the actress has seen hiding her face instead of greeting the shutterbugs. The video is going viral on social media, and fans are wondering why did she hide her face.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen coming out of her house and sitting inside her car. While coming out, she hid her face and quickly sat in her car. Her behaviour indeed left the paparazzi confused. Looks like, she was running late for work. Teja is looking absolutely stunning in a white top and orange pants.

Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash has continuously been working after winning Bigg Boss 15. For the unversed, she bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 while doing the Salman Khan show. Interestingly, the actress found love in Karan Kundrra and the duo started dating inside the house.

After the show, TejRan never misses any chance to spend quality time with each other. Recently, the duo celebrated Holi at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash. Their pictures went viral on social media.

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress has worked in shows such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, Swaragini and so on. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.