Tejasswi Prakash Is A Versatile & Stylish Actress; Swaragini, KKK 10, Naagin 6 & Other Shows Are Proof
Tejasswi Prakash is a versatile and stylish actress in the television industry. Her selection of characters (shows) is the proof. In just a short span of time, she has come a long way in the showbiz. It would be wrong if we consider just Bigg Boss 15 win or her personal relationship (with Karan Kundrra) which has become a talk of the town, as she has done several remarkable roles in her shows.
Tejasswi Prakash As Ragini In Swaragini
Let's start with her show Swaragini, which brought her name and fame. She played the role of Ragini and people praised her acting skills. Her dressing styles were also appreciated.
As Diya In Pehredaar Piya Ki
Pehredaar Piya Ki had bold content (which was later renamed as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya) and she played the role of Diya in the show. She had defended the show when it was surrounded with a lot of controversies.
Urvi In Karn Sangini
She was also seen in a mythological show Karn Sangini in which she played the role of Pukhiya's princess Uruvi.
Tejasswi In KKK 10 & A Comedy Show
Tejasswi participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in which she aced in performing dangerous stunts. She was one of the strong contestants and her humour, banter with host Rohit Shetty was loved by fans. Unfortunately, she has to quit the show due to injury.
She also played comedian in Zee Comedy Show.
Tejasswi In Bigg Boss 15
In Bigg Boss 15, we got to look at her real self! From calm, composed to aggressive and lover girl (courtesy her love story with Karan Kundrra), we saw her in every avatar in the show. She gave 100 per cent to every task.
Tejasswi Prakash An All Rounder!
From positive and little negative (in Swaragini) to action, and comedy, actress has done it all... It won't be wrong if we call her an all-rounder! In all the above shows, she had displayed her stylish avatar.
Teja As Naagin
Now with Naagin 6, she is entering supernatural genre as well! She will be seen in never-seen-before avatar (naagin) in the show.