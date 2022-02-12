Tejasswi Prakash Is A Versatile & Stylish Actress; Swaragini, KKK 10, Naagin 6 & Other Shows Are Proof

Tejasswi Prakash As Ragini In Swaragini

Let's start with her show Swaragini, which brought her name and fame. She played the role of Ragini and people praised her acting skills. Her dressing styles were also appreciated.

As Diya In Pehredaar Piya Ki

Pehredaar Piya Ki had bold content (which was later renamed as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya) and she played the role of Diya in the show. She had defended the show when it was surrounded with a lot of controversies.

Urvi In Karn Sangini

She was also seen in a mythological show Karn Sangini in which she played the role of Pukhiya's princess Uruvi.

Tejasswi In KKK 10 & A Comedy Show

Tejasswi participated in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in which she aced in performing dangerous stunts. She was one of the strong contestants and her humour, banter with host Rohit Shetty was loved by fans. Unfortunately, she has to quit the show due to injury.

She also played comedian in Zee Comedy Show.

Tejasswi In Bigg Boss 15

In Bigg Boss 15, we got to look at her real self! From calm, composed to aggressive and lover girl (courtesy her love story with Karan Kundrra), we saw her in every avatar in the show. She gave 100 per cent to every task.

Tejasswi Prakash An All Rounder!

From positive and little negative (in Swaragini) to action, and comedy, actress has done it all... It won't be wrong if we call her an all-rounder! In all the above shows, she had displayed her stylish avatar.

Teja As Naagin

Now with Naagin 6, she is entering supernatural genre as well! She will be seen in never-seen-before avatar (naagin) in the show.