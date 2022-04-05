Tejasswi Prakash Is Very Sweet & Humble As A Person: Vishesh Sharma On Working With Actress In Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash's ongoing show Naagin 6 has been grabbing everyone's attention with its super entertaining plot and performances by the actors. A few days ago, Tusharr Khanna entered the show with a bang. For the unversed, he is playing the role of Tejasswi Prakash's love interest. And now, the show will be witnessing yet another new character's entry in Naagin 6.

Actor Vishesh Sharma, who has earlier acted in shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 2 and Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, has started shooting for Naagin 6. In conversation with Free Press Journal, Vishesh revealed that he is playing the role of Rishab's brother Rehaan in Naagin 6. He said that he was selected on the basis of his performance in Dil Hi Toh Hai 2. He is very excited as after his entry, the show will revolve around him and Tejasswi Prakash.

When asked about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash, Vishesh Sharma said, "I had a very mixed feeling as it is exhilarating to be working for such a successful show. Working with Tejasswi made the entire process easy and memorable. She is very sweet and humble as a person and her acting skills are impeccable. I truly had the best time working with the entire team as they made me feel like a part of the team since the very first day." Looks like he is truly impressed with Tejasswi's talent as she is indeed impressing everyone with her performance in Naagin 6.

Talking about Naagin 6, the show also stars Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and others in key roles. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.