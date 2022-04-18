Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Aly-Jasmin, Shehnaaz & Others Grace Baba Siddique Iftar Party (PICS)
Baba Siddique Iftar party, which used to be a regular affair, was held after a gap of two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The grand party was held in Mumbai at Bandra's Taj Land's End on Sunday (April 17).
The who's who from Bollywood and television industry graced the event. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and others from telly town graced the party. Take a look at a few pictures!
Karan & Tejasswi Pose With Baba Siddique
One of the most loved and popular couples Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked adorable as they posed together for pictures. While Karan opted for a white kurta pajama and Tejasswi looked stunning in a gold lehenga.
Shehnaaz Gill
Most loved celebrity Shehnaaz Gill looked simple yet elegant in a light grey kurti.
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai looked beautiful a purple outfit while Hina Khan donned a pista-coloured sharara.
Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin too arrived at the party in traditional attires, the couple was greeted by Tejasswi and the trio even poses for the pictures.
Jay-Mahhi & Krushna-Kashmera
Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera graced the party with their kids.
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami
Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami donned traditional attires and were all smiles as they posed for cameras.
Other TV Celebs At Baba Siddique Iftar Party
Hina Khan, Adaa Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aamna Sharif, Madhurima Tuli, Sana Khan, Aalisha Panwar, Neha Advik Mahajan and others too graced Baba Siddique's Iftar party.