Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Aly-Jasmin, Shehnaaz & Others Grace Baba Siddique Iftar Party (PICS)

Karan & Tejasswi Pose With Baba Siddique

One of the most loved and popular couples Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked adorable as they posed together for pictures. While Karan opted for a white kurta pajama and Tejasswi looked stunning in a gold lehenga.

Shehnaaz Gill

Most loved celebrity Shehnaaz Gill looked simple yet elegant in a light grey kurti.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai looked beautiful a purple outfit while Hina Khan donned a pista-coloured sharara.

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin too arrived at the party in traditional attires, the couple was greeted by Tejasswi and the trio even poses for the pictures.

Jay-Mahhi & Krushna-Kashmera

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera graced the party with their kids.

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami donned traditional attires and were all smiles as they posed for cameras.

Other TV Celebs At Baba Siddique Iftar Party

Hina Khan, Adaa Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aamna Sharif, Madhurima Tuli, Sana Khan, Aalisha Panwar, Neha Advik Mahajan and others too graced Baba Siddique's Iftar party.