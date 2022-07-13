Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Talk About 'Baarish Aayi Hai'; Actress Feels It'll Be This Season's Best Monsoon Song

The most talked about and adorable couple Tejasswi Prakash ans Karan Kundrra will be seen in yet another music video 'Baarish Aayi Hai' which will be released on VYRL Originals on July 14. Recently, the duo shared the teaser of the song, and fans went crazy- they are eagerly waiting for it. Also, this is the third Baarish song from the label, the first being 'Baarish', which featured Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan and the second 'Baarish Ban Jana' that featured Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. Both the songs were superhit.

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan spoke about the song. The actress feels that it will be the best song of this season, while Karan hopes this song, like other two becomes hit and they hit hattrick.

Talking about the song, Tejasswi hopes that just like other two fans love this song as well.Tejasswi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It's really encouraging to see the response of our fans on the song even before its released. I believe it will be this season's best monsoon song. Working with Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals makes me feel fortunate. I can only hope that this song is loved and appreciated by the people, like the past two Baarish songs by VYRL Originals."

On the other hand, Karan called it a beautiful song and said, "'Baarish Aayi Hai' is a beautiful song. We are grateful to have collaborate with pioneers like Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals, who are recognised for delivering hits. The last two Baarish songs of VYRL Originals were chartbusters, and we are expecting that this song will complete the hattrick."