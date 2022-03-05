Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s BTS Moments From Rula Deti Hai Song Go Viral; Fans Laud TejRan’s Chemistry

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's music video 'Rula Deti Hai' has been receiving a positive response from the masses. The Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds' sizzling chemistry is being loved by all. It has to be noted that the song has been sung by Yasser Desai. Composed by Rajat Nagpal, the lyrics of 'Rula Deti Hai' have been written by Rana Sotal.

Amidst all, the makers of 'Rula Deti Hai' recently shared an unseen BTS video featuring Karan and Tejasswi. Interestingly, they are looking super cute in the video, and their crackling chemistry is indeed grabbing everyone's eyeballs. Notably, Tejasswi and Karan fans are showering love on them. Let's have a look at the tweets-

OyajtPKiU3IDtNP "#RulaDetiHai Song, lyrics and #tejran ki chemistry it's amazing😍😍.. Bahot log report ker rahe he yt pe mv ko isliye viwes kam ho rahe he kyu ki #tejran ke craze ke saath saath bahot saare joules n nagative log bhi he unke khilaf." KundrraSquad "Awww such a cute BTS !!! Karan looking soo handsome❤❤❤ Keep giving us more BTS #RulaDetiHai #KaranKundrra #TejRan." KoushaniChakra5 "Teja is something else! Her heart is so pure and tht purity reflects brightly in her eyes! She is divinely beautiful... #TejasswiPrakash #Naagin6 #Pratha." Pradh77935933 "Omg teju can't take my eyes off. #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 #Pratha."

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi started shooting for Naagin 6, while Karan got busy in his work commitments. Despite having busy schedule, the couple always manage to meet each other as they often spotted hanging out together in the city.

(Social media posts are unedited)