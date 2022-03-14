Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Did NOT Get Engaged Secretly; Here’s Why Actor's Parents Visited Teja's House

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo had professed their love for each other on the show and are often seen making public appearances leaving fans in awe of their chemistry, even paps follow them everywhere!

Recently, Karan and his parents visited Tejasswi's residence with gifts. Seeing tilak on Karan's forehead, many speculated that the actors had recently got engaged. The paps were even seen congratulating them. The videos and pictures went viral on social media leaving fans in confusion.



However, in one of the videos that went viral, Karan's mother was seen telling that its their wedding anniversary, before they left Teja's house.

Koimoi's report too revealed the same and said that it was just a casual meeting.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was Karan's parent's anniversary yesterday but he was busy with the Lock Upp shoot. He finished up work soon and took his parents to a temple for blessings. They also went for a family dinner to spend quality time together."

The source concluded by saying, "It was just a casual meet up, no idea why people are creating such a huge deal out of it. Their relationship is out there in the media and the families are also quite cool about it. Haven't heard about any kind of engagement plans though."