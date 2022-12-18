Private Pool, Lavish Bedroom And More: Step Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Dubai House - WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently took to social media to give a tour of their swanky new home in Dubai. The actors, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 15, were beaming with joy as they gave fans a sneak peek of the place.

Tejasswi, who currently stars in Naagin 6, posted the video of their new abode on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!"

In the clip, we see the couple dressed elegantly to match their new home. While Karan is wearing a white jacket and pants with light sunglasses, Tejasswi opted for a flowing, two-piece beige outfit. As soon as TejRan shared the post, congratulations from industry friends and fans started pouring in the comments section. Take a look!

They welcomed everyone through their luxurious flat and showed off the fully-furnished place, complete with artwork, contemporary light fixtures and furniture. They even have a private pool in their balcony that isn't in the clip. The bedroom, however, is furnished in a white-themed palette where the couple is seen lounging around, enjoying their new place.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations TEJASWWI. Happy to see tejran for this huge success may God bless you both more and more." While another user commented, "Oh My Goodness! Congratulations to you two (heart and fire emojis)." A third person said, "Such a beautiful home," while another gushed, "You are inspiration to many."

On the professional front, Tejasswi recently made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re opposite Abhiney Berde. Karan, on the other hand, was last seen hosting the Colors TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. He also appeared as a jailor on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut earlier this year.