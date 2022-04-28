Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Fans Surprise Them On The Sets Of Dance Deewane Juniors; Watch Video

Actress Tejasswi Prakash recently accompanied her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Interestingly, Teja often visits the sets of Kundrra's show as she enjoys seeing her boyfriend hosting the show from backstage. The Naagin fame always shares the videos of Karan Kundrra on her Instagram stories.

Amidst all, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans recently surprised their favourite stars on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Interestingly, a bunch of fans were seen waiting for them with two delicious chocolate cakes. Interestingly, TejRan got overwhelmed after seeing their fans' lovely gesture for them.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra thanked their fans and cut the cake. They fed them with their own hands and even clicked selfies with them. Notably, the couple was in a very happy mood as they receive abundant love from their fans. The moments are indeed precious and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

Talking about their latest work, Karan Kundrra has recently featured in a music video 'Bechari' opposite Divya Agarwal. The song has been sung by Afsana Khan. Interestingly, the video crossed more than a million views within a short span of time. Karan is also simultaneously seen in Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 opposite Simba Nagpal. The show also stars Mahekk Chahal, Tusharr Khanna, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and others in key roles.

Coming back to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship, the duo started dating in Bigg Boss 15. After the show, they often spend quality time with each other and give major couple goals to their fans. Notably, fans are waiting for their marriage. Let's wait for their official announcement!