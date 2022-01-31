Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s First Selfie Outside Bigg Boss 15 House Out!

Tejasswi Prakash is currently on cloud nine, as she found love in Karan Kundrra and won Bigg Boss 15 trophy yesterday (January 30) at the grand finale of the Salman Khan show. Moreover, the actress also bagged the lead role in the upcoming Ekta Kapoor show, Naagin 6. Ever since the diva won, fans have been congratulating her on social media. Interestingly, TejRan fans are also celebrating her winning moment on the internet.

Amidst all, Karan Kundrra, who emerged as the second runner-up, shared the first selfie with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash outside Bigg Boss 15 house on his Instagram stories.

In the above picture, the couple can be seen smiling for a perfect selfie. Tejasswi is looking beautiful in a neon green t-shirt, while Karan looks amazing in a blue-coloured night suit that has a cute astronomical doodle on it. Apart from that, Karan Kundrra also shared a celebration video on his Instagram stories, in which he can be seen focussing on Tejasswi Prakash's feet, as she was wearing different footwear on each feet. Interestingly, Karan can be heard making fun of her.

{video1}

In his last story, Karan Kundrra posted a picture of Tejasswi Prakash with the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Looks like, they had a blast at home after the grand finale shoot. Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has gone through many ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss house. Many netizens called their relationship 'fake', however, their fans, who fondly call themselves as 'TejRan fans' stood by their side and sent them lot of love on social media. After the show, fans are now very eager to see how they manage to stay together in the outside world.