Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Might Get Separated Due To Ego Clash? Predicts Astrologer

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the telly town. The duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have often been spotted together in the city. Interestingly, TejRan had also gone on a special dinner date on Valentine's Day. Ever since Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, fans are curious to know about their marriage plans.

Well, Tejasswi and Karan have already stated that their parents have given approval to their relationship. Hence, TejRan fans can't keep calm to see them getting married soon. Amidst all, an ace astrologer and numerologist Kashish Parashar recently predicted Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's future. According to his prediction, Tejasswi and Karan might get separated due to a clash of egos.

While speaking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's marriage, Parashar said, "There are high chances of both of them ending up in an ego clash and separating. If they manage to keep their egos in check and put each other above their insecurities, their relationship could end in marriage."

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's Valentine's Day Insta Live Garners Over 128K Views

Kashish Parashar further stated that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will achieve great heights in their respective careers. He said, "Karan being an emotionally dependent person, will always find a shoulder to hang on. Tejasswi on the other hand is a headstrong girl who identifies an opportunity and grabs it quickly." Well, the astrologer's statement might leave TejRan fans angry. But let us tell you, this is just a prediction and it could turn wrong as well.

Simba Nagpal Reveals His Look From Naagin 6; Says 'I Will Deliver My Absolute Best' (EXCLUSIVE)

Talking about their careers, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will reportedly be seen in the music videos. The details about the same are not yet revealed.