Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Reveal Poster Of Their 1st Music Video Rula Deti Hai & Fans Can't Keep Calm

Tejasswi & Karan’s First Music Video Together

On the other hand, Tejasswi tweeted the song details and wrote, "#Ruladetihai is always gonna be in my heart because this is my first song with my Sunny kkundrra ♥️😘."

TejRan Look Adorable Together

In the poster, Karan looked dapper in a blue shirt and jeans while Tejasswi looked pretty in a mustard-coloured dress. The couple look adorable as they were seen sitting on a rock near beach.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Well, Sunny and Laddoo made their fans go frenzy by merely sharing the glimpse of the poster. TejRan can't keep calm and took to social media to express their excitement! Take a look at a few tweets!

Nitya Khatri: Cant keep calm 🤞🧿 Eagerly waiting for 3rd march ... Make sure to make it huge #TejRan.

Rahul: Woahh ❤️💥 ! This is Something we all waited for ! Can't wait for 3rd March ♡.

Nm!t: Can't keep calm!!🥵 If kkundrra & itsmetejasswi look so amazing in the poster can't imagine how lit the MV is going to be!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 3rd March jaldi aao please🥺.

Karan Meets Teja

Meanwhile, Tejasswi had returned to Naagin 6 sets for shooting while Karan was still away! As soon as Karan was back he met Teja and the duo shared adorable pictures on their Instagram stories. Looking at the pictures, we can say that the couple is inseparable.

The mere pictures of the actors have been making fans so crazy, we wonder how they will react if they watch them on screen together. Well, we must say that the craziness of TejRan continues!