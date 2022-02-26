Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Reveal Poster Of Their 1st Music Video Rula Deti Hai & Fans Can't Keep Calm
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house, has become the talk of telly town. The couple is super busy with their respective projects. Also, recently, the duo shot for their first music video together in Goa. Now, the duo has shared the first poster of their music video 'Rula Deti Hai'. The song is crooned by Yasser Desai and the music is by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics are penned by Rana Sotal, and it is directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann.
Karan shared the poster and captioned it as, "#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash ♥️😘. So it's releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel ♥️ stay tuned 🎧."
Tejasswi & Karan’s First Music Video Together
On the other hand, Tejasswi tweeted the song details and wrote, "#Ruladetihai is always gonna be in my heart because this is my first song with my Sunny kkundrra ♥️😘."
TejRan Look Adorable Together
In the poster, Karan looked dapper in a blue shirt and jeans while Tejasswi looked pretty in a mustard-coloured dress. The couple look adorable as they were seen sitting on a rock near beach.
Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Well, Sunny and Laddoo made their fans go frenzy by merely sharing the glimpse of the poster. TejRan can't keep calm and took to social media to express their excitement! Take a look at a few tweets!
Nitya Khatri: Cant keep calm 🤞🧿 Eagerly waiting for 3rd march ... Make sure to make it huge #TejRan.
Rahul: Woahh ❤️💥 ! This is Something we all waited for ! Can't wait for 3rd March ♡.
Nm!t: Can't keep calm!!🥵 If kkundrra & itsmetejasswi look so amazing in the poster can't imagine how lit the MV is going to be!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 3rd March jaldi aao please🥺.
Karan Meets Teja
Meanwhile, Tejasswi had returned to Naagin 6 sets for shooting while Karan was still away! As soon as Karan was back he met Teja and the duo shared adorable pictures on their Instagram stories. Looking at the pictures, we can say that the couple is inseparable.
The mere pictures of the actors have been making fans so crazy, we wonder how they will react if they watch them on screen together. Well, we must say that the craziness of TejRan continues!