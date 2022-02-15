Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's Valentine's Day Insta Live Garners Over 128K Views

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra decided to conduct a live Instagram session with their fans and followers on Valentine's Day. The IG live stream was held at Tejasswi’s parents’ home and it garnered a record number of over 128K audience. Karan also revealed that he drove for an hour and a half to reach her place in Malad.

Karan Kundrra teased Tejasswi and called her a little brat whilst constantly showering her with kisses on her cheeks. Tejasswi wore a red dress and wished fans a Happy Valentine’s Day in Marathi. She also asked her ardent followers to give her loads of love and blessings. Karan, on the other hand, wished in Punjabi and said that Punjabi was popular all over the nation.

Later, he revealed that Teja is indeed a doting partner. The actor also shared that she decorated her home last night for Karan and made chicken biryani for him. He then said that Tejasswi wanted to book a special dinner for his parents but they declined to state they would rather see their kids enjoy.

On being quizzed about marriage by a fan, Karan pointed at Prakash Wayagankar and said he can best comment on it. A fan then asked Tejasswi about the hate that was directed towards Karan from her solo stans. Teja did not seem to be in the know about it and Karan kisses her whilst asking her to ignore the shitty comments. The Naagin 6 star then asked him if he did keep her safe and he said he did protect her always. The couple’s adorable banter made TejRan fans extremely happy. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi were also spotted together by the paparazzi on Valentine’s day evening. However, the couple refused to divulge their special plans or where they were headed together. Take a look!