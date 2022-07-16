Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill & Other TV Celebs’ Best Instagram Pics In First Half Of 2022
The first half of 2022 turned out to be a memorable one for many TV celebs. Right from Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Gill, many actors witnessed some amazing changes and growth in their respective careers. Interestingly, many celebs improved their social media game, as they often share their amazing pictures on their Instagram handles.
As we have already entered the second half of the year, let's have a look at the best Instagram pictures of popular TV celebs in the first half of 2022.
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 in January 2022. After coming out of the madhouse, the first thing she did was click a picture with her parents and shared it on her Instagram handle. In the picture, we can see how a daughter makes her aai-baba proud of her.
Karan Kundrra
Although, Karan Kundrra didn't win Bigg Boss 15, he found love in the house. His romantic moment with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in a bathtub is indeed the best one on his Instagram profile.
Surbhi Chandna
Looks like Surbhi Chandna has become a new fashion icon in telly town. Her glamourous picture in a brown gown is undoubtedly the best one on her profile.
Simba Nagpal
Simba Nagpal is playing a negative role in Naagin 6, but he has the power to slay many girls on the internet with his charming smile.
Rubina Dilaik
She is powerful and the best in the TV industry. Her stylish look in a hot black dress will leave her fans mesmerised by her beauty.
Munawar Faruqui
The Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stole the limelight on the internet by sharing a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
The Kumkum Bhagya star is all set to embrace fatherhood, and his announcement picture with wife Vinny Arora was too cute to miss.
Jasmin Bhasin
The diva is indeed looking like a red velvet cake in the picture.
Shehnaaz Gill
After going through a difficult phase of her life, Shehnaaz Gill stunned everyone with her transformation and fashion sense. She is just amazing.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda knows how to set the internet on fire, and this shirtless picture is proof!