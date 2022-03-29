Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal & Vidhi Pandya Reunite; Vidhi Calls Their Bond Rare & Precious

Although Bigg Boss 15 got over a long time ago, the buzz about the contestants is not over yet! Fans still go crazy when they catch the glimpses of their favourite celebrities. On the other hand celebrities too have gotten busy with their projects, but they still manage to meet their friends. Recently, Vidhi Pandya, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra ane Simba Nagpal met after a long time.

Vidhi went to meet Tejasswi and Simba on the sets of Naagin 6 while Karan joined them for dinner. Vidhi and Tejasswi had even shared a few fun videos on their Instagram stories about their meeting.



Vidhi, who is currently seen in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye, spoke about their reunion and said that they had a great evening. She said that post her shoot, she met Teja and Simba on Naagin 6 sets, after which, they went for dinner, where Karan joined them.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, it was quite a much-awaited reunion. We wanted to meet for a long time but things didn't materialize. The other day, I had an early pack up and I called up Tejasswi and asked her to meet. I dropped by the Naagin 6 sets and met Teju and Simba. It was great to connect with them all over again. Post the shoot, we went for a dinner wherein Karan joined in and we had a great evening talking with each other."

She also revealed that they did talk about Bigg Boss, but they spoke more about their lives and their projects. She said that it was a very wonderful and peaceful time. The actress added that she is eager to have many more such reunions.

Vidhi concluded by saying, "It's so blissful to meet and feel that I made some wonderful connections from the show. There's no awkwardness, I can just be myself with them and such bonds are very rare and precious. We're people who're too much into ourselves and our lives and we manifest good things for ourselves and for each other's lives. It was a beautiful reunion and I'm eager to have many more such reunions."