Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Reveal Who’s Eager To Get Married; Actress Reveals Mamma’s Reaction To Their New Song

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are most-adorable and most-talked about couples in the telly town. The duo's new music video 'Baarish Aayi Hai' was released yesterday (July 14), which has been trending on Twitter and YouTube and is already a hit! TejRan fans are all praise for the actors.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spoke about marriage and revealed their mother's reaction to their new song! Both actors were praise for each other.



When asked Tejasswi as to how is it going with his mother, she tells she loves her. She said, "There are times when Karan teases her with every girl in the world like 'agar tumne itna tang kiya to iske paas chali jawungi' and when she tells this to his mother, she told her that 'if he goes anywhere, I will break his legs; he won't go anywhere'. She is going to make sure that we work out." She also tells Karan, "I was talking to mamma and she was like both are looking beautiful in the video (new music video) and I hope you all stay like this entire life."

The host then asked both of them that who is more eager to get married among them. To this Karan (rolling his eyes) said, "Meri umar hogayi hai," and he agrees it is him. Tejasswi says, "He loves that and he is like this is the first time in my life that I have been eager."

Karan later explained, "We are not just two individuals. We also have responsibility towards the people who have made us who we are today. She is a celebrity; she is an artiste and she is on top right now in the country. I believe that and I don't care about anybody and anything else. It is because of the people who have loved her and pushed her. So I believe they have supported her for the past 10 years and I have come just now. So her responsibility is more towards them."

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi's 'Baarish Aayi Hai' Is Perfect Rain Anthem; TejRan's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Fahmaan-Sumbul, Tejasswi-Karan & Other Jodis Who Ruled First Half Of 2022

On the other hand, Tejasswi feels that Karan has changed after meeting her and that he has become an extremely responsible person and she feels safe with him. She added that she doesn't think twice before doing or saying anything because if she does mess up, he is there to handle this. To this, Karan also said that she handles when he messes up things.