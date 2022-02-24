Tejasswi Prakash Misses Beau Karan Kundrra As He Is Busy Shooting In Goa; Watch Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been catching everyone's eyeballs with their romance outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since the duo came out of the show, they have been spotted hanging out in the city quite often. Let us tell you, after the end of the Salman Khan, Tejasswi immediately joined the shoot of her ongoing show, Naagin 6. On the other hand, Kundrra too started working on his respective projects.

Hence, the Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds get very little time to spend with each other. Well, despite having a busy schedule, they never miss any chance to be with each other. Recently, the paparazzi spotted the Bigg Boss 15 winner on the sets of Naagin 6. They asked her if she is missing her boyfriend Karan Kundrra or not as he is currently busy shooting a song in Goa.

In conversation with paps, Tejasswi Prakash said that she is terribly missing Karan Kundrra. The actress also gave a shocking reaction when she learnt that Kundrra would not be returning anytime soon and will take 2 to 3 days to come back. Teja got annoyed with the shutterbugs and jokingly told them that please ask him to stay there.

When the reporters advised her to go to Goa and meet him, Tejasswi Prakash said that she is helpless and she has been continuously shooting for Naagin 6. Hence, she won't be able to travel. Looks like Tejasswi and Karan's long-distance relationship is giving them a tough time. But, on the other hand, their love for each other is also getting stronger with each passing day.

If reports are to be believed, they are currently focusing on their respective careers. Hence, they are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.