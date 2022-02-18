Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy To Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Here Is The Net Worth Of Actresses Who Played Naagin
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the popular supernatural franchises on television. Every year, Ekta comes up with a popular actress playing the role of Naagin. Fans would be eagerly waiting to see which actress will be the Naagin each time. Recently, Ekta roped in Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as Naagin for Naagin 6. Previously, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani and other actresses played the role of naagin in previous seasons. As per Bollywood Life report, here is the net worth of all the naagins!
Tejasswi Prakash & Mahek Chahal
Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal, who play naagins in Naagin 6 earn Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 1 Lakh per episode and as per the report, their net worth is Rs 11-15 Crore and Rs 10-15 Crore respectively.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy apparently earned Rs 12 Crore in a year and her net worth is 5 million dollars (Rs 37 Crore). The actress played naagin in first two seasons.
Hina Khan & Surbhi Jyoti
Hina Khan, who played Naagin in the fifth season, apparently charged Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per episode for Naagin, and her net worth is 7 Million (Rs 52 Crore) while Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen in Naagin 3, reportedly charged Rs 60,000 for Ekta Kapoor's show and her net worth is 3 Million dollars (Rs 22 Crore).
Nia Sharma & Anita Hassanandani
Nia Sharma, who played Brinda, a naagin in the fourth season, reportedly charged Rs 40,000 for Ekta's show and her net worth is reportedly 8 million (Rs 59 Crore). On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani's net worth is 4 million dollars (Rs 29 Crore).
Karishma Tanna & Sayantani Ghosh
While Karishma Tanna charged Rs 50,000 for Naagin 3 and her net worth is 5 million dollars (Rs 37 Crore), Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh charged Rs 20,000 for the show and her net worth is around 1-5 million dollars (Rs 7-37 Crore).
Surbhi Chandna
Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna's had charged Rs 1,20,000 for the show, and her net worth is 1 Million (Rs 7 Crore).