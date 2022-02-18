Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy To Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Here Is The Net Worth Of Actresses Who Played Naagin

Tejasswi Prakash & Mahek Chahal

Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal, who play naagins in Naagin 6 earn Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 1 Lakh per episode and as per the report, their net worth is Rs 11-15 Crore and Rs 10-15 Crore respectively.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy apparently earned Rs 12 Crore in a year and her net worth is 5 million dollars (Rs 37 Crore). The actress played naagin in first two seasons.

Hina Khan & Surbhi Jyoti

Hina Khan, who played Naagin in the fifth season, apparently charged Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per episode for Naagin, and her net worth is 7 Million (Rs 52 Crore) while Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen in Naagin 3, reportedly charged Rs 60,000 for Ekta Kapoor's show and her net worth is 3 Million dollars (Rs 22 Crore).

Nia Sharma & Anita Hassanandani

Nia Sharma, who played Brinda, a naagin in the fourth season, reportedly charged Rs 40,000 for Ekta's show and her net worth is reportedly 8 million (Rs 59 Crore). On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani's net worth is 4 million dollars (Rs 29 Crore).

Karishma Tanna & Sayantani Ghosh

While Karishma Tanna charged Rs 50,000 for Naagin 3 and her net worth is 5 million dollars (Rs 37 Crore), Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh charged Rs 20,000 for the show and her net worth is around 1-5 million dollars (Rs 7-37 Crore).

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna's had charged Rs 1,20,000 for the show, and her net worth is 1 Million (Rs 7 Crore).