Tejasswi Prakash On Being Awarded For Contribution To Society: Even If You Start Small, It Should Be Genuine

Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6. The actress recently was awarded for her contribution to society, which she has been doing in her own small way. She feels that even if it is a small start, it should be genuine.

The Naagin 6 actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "To be appreciated for contributing to those in my surroundings and to society needs feels special. My contributions were the best I could do in my capacity, but I personally feel that I was able to make some sort of a positive change and eventually any sort of change made, be it big or small holds importance."

Tejasswi feels that the urge to make a change for things around you should come from within; small, but genuine start should be for a cause that will benefit all. The actress is happy that she was able to do her bit for that right change to be seen.

Teja concluded by saying, "Even if you start small, it should be genuine, it should be for a cause that will benefit all. I also believe that in recent times after all that we have gone through with the pandemic and so much more, to bring about the right kind of change, we need to be that change to actually see it! And I am glad that I was able to do my bit for that right change to be seen."