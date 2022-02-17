Tejasswi Prakash On Criticism Around Naagin 6: You Will Always Have Both Critics And Admirers

Tejasswi Prakash has been hitting the headlines ever since she entered Bigg Boss 15 and won the trophy. Immediately after the show, she bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. The actress had, in her interviews with various media portal, reacted to her being called as fixed winner and responded to allegations that she won the show because she bagged the show.

Naagin 6 had grand premiere on February 12 and fans praised her for her performance in the show. However, there were several netizens, who slammed the plot of the show and trolled it, saying that now naagin will save the country. The actress has reacted to criticism on the show and she believes that there are both critics and admirers to any of the genres on television.

Tejasswi feels that each genre has their own set of an audience and so does supernatural dramas. Well, this girl doesn't care a bit about criticism and she is here to stay!

The actress was quoted by Koimoi as saying, "I feel each genre has their own set of an audience, so while supernatural dramas have a fanbase who like those kind of concepts, there are people who are not familiar with such kind of shows. At the end of the day, you will always have both critics and admirers to any of the genres on television, and that's how it is."

When asked if she weighs her options before signing the show, she said that Naagin is the biggest franchise in the fiction show genre on television, so why not? She added that Balaji (Telefilms) is a fabulous production house to work with and she is really looking forward to working with them.

When mentioned that viewers called her a biased winner, Tejasswi said that every season the makers face this and it's also a part of the show. She added that a person can never make everyone happy.

Tejasswi Prakash Says Bigg Boss Has Been A New Start & Naagin Has Given Her A Chance To Keep Fans Entertained

Tejasswi Prakash Sees Herself Growing With Karan Emotionally, Spiritually; Reveals If They're Working Together

Tejasswi feels blessed that she got Naagin and for her doing the biggest reality show on Indian Television and winning it and now doing the biggest fiction franchise on Indian Television back to back is a huge victory, which is what matters for her.