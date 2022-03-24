Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Career-High After Bigg Boss 15 & Naagin 6; Says ‘I Have A Long Way To Go'

Tejasswi Prakash has become a huge name ever since she lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. She then went on to court more success from her show Naagin 6. The actress has also remained in the spotlight for her relationship. However, Tejasswi says that she still has a long way to go.



She recently opened up about her career-high and shared, “What I have going on right now, my current phase, it's great. But I still have a long way to go. There's a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day.”

She went on to add, “Many people ask me how I feel. You may not believe this but all this hasn't sunk in yet. Post pandemic, I did Bigg Boss and now I am doing Naagin 6. So, if you ask me how does all this feel, I'll say it feels surreal.”

It must be noted that prior to Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has been a part of shows such as Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya to name a few. However, the level of popularity and fame she currently enjoys has only come her way after she won Bigg Boss.

The actress confessed that she is grateful for all the love she has received. She said that she always had a loyal set of fans from her pre-Bigg Boss days and that has grown leaps and bounds after BB15. Prakash further stated that she couldn't believe what she saw in terms of the number of fans and fan clubs when she came out of Bigg Boss house. She added that a humungous part of the credit for her Bigg Boss win goes to her fans who have been nothing but supportive.



Tejasswi, who is currently enthralling everyone as Pratha in Naagin 6, has received praise for her portrayal on the popular franchise. Speaking about that, the actress said that it has been a dream come true for her. “I believe that Naagin has been the most loved and watched fantasy franchise in India. And I consider joining the line-up of actresses who have headlined the series, a huge professional privilege,” she added.