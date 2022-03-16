Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Holi Plan With Karan; Actress Looks HOT In Green Dress At Rang Barse Event

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Holi Plan With Karan

About her plans with Karan, Teja was seen telling paps, "For Holi, let's see when I get off from shoot. Will plan accordingly. It's Karan and my first Holi. We will celebrate as and when we get time. We will do something."

Tejasswi Thanks TejRan Fans For Their Love & Support

She further added, "Thank you for all the love you share on TejRan. You all have loved and supported our individual works too. Keep supporting us. Happy Holi to all."

Tejasswi & Karan In Colors’ Holi Special Episode!

Meanwhile, recently, Colors shared a video on its Instagram account and a few pictures and videos on its Insta stories, which hinted the couple will be seen in Holi special episode.

In one of the videos, Tejasswi can be seen watching the recording of a shoot that she and Karan shot.

Click Here To Watch The Video Here

TejRan Look Adorable In Traditional Attires

In another video, Karan and Teja are seen playing Holi. Both the actors are seen in a traditional attire- Karan is seen in a white kurta while Teja is seen in a white-pink chudidar. The couple look adorable together.

Tejasswi Looks Sizzling Hot In A Green Dress

In another video shared by a paparazzi, Tejasswi is seen posing for cameras as she leave for shoot. The actress looked sizzling hot in a green shimmery dress.

These Pictures Prove That Tejasswi Prakash Is Ultimate Queen Of Style

Teja’s Sizzling Performance

Apparently, the actress will be seen dancing at the Holi special episode of Colors TV titled Spy Bahu Rang Barse. She will be grooving to 'Nadiyon Paar' song.

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Did NOT Get Engaged Secretly; Here's Why Actor's Parents Visited Teja's House

Teja & Adaa Perform At Holi Special Event

At the event, Naagin's Tejasswi and Adaa Khan will be setting the dance floor on fire by grooving to Bollywood hits. Adaa Khan shared the glimpses of their performances by sharing a video on her Instagram story.