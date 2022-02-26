Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6's Record Breaking Opening TRPs: I Couldn't Believe It At First; I'm Super Happy

The most popular supernatural show of Indian Television Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since Ekta Kapoor announced it. The show starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others in the lead roles has been getting mixed responses from the fans. All eyes were on the show's TRP ratings and voila! The makers and the channel got what they want.

Naagin 6 got smashing entry on online TRP chart and its BARC/TRP ratings too were good. The show got 2.1 ratings, which, as per Ekta Kapoor is a record for scoring top ratings for a show that airs during weekends (only twice a week). She also revealed that this season's ratings are far better than previous seasons' ratings. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has reacted to the record breaking opening TRPs of the show.

The actress, who plays the role of Pratha in Naagin 6, said that she is super happy with all the love that viewers have been showering for the show.

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am so overwhelmed. When I was informed about the TRP, I couldn't believe it at first. I am super happy with all the love that the audience is showering on the show."

When Ekta Kapoor shared a video (about ratings) on her Instagram story, Tejasswi too re-shared it on her Instagram story.

Well, now that's the opening TRPs, we hope the show continues to entertain audience in the same way and break all records like the first season did! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.