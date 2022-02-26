Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6's Record Breaking Opening TRPs: I Couldn't Believe It At First; I'm Super Happy
The most popular supernatural show of Indian Television Naagin 6 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since Ekta Kapoor announced it. The show starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others in the lead roles has been getting mixed responses from the fans. All eyes were on the show's TRP ratings and voila! The makers and the channel got what they want.
Naagin
6
got
smashing
entry
on
online
TRP
chart
and
its
BARC/TRP
ratings
too
were
good.
The
show
got
2.1
ratings,
which,
as
per
Ekta
Kapoor
is
a
record
for
scoring
top
ratings
for
a
show
that
airs
during
weekends
(only
twice
a
week).
She
also
revealed
that
this
season's
ratings
are
far
better
than
previous
seasons'
ratings.
Now,
Tejasswi
Prakash
has
reacted
to
the
record
breaking
opening
TRPs
of
the
show.
The actress, who plays the role of Pratha in Naagin 6, said that she is super happy with all the love that viewers have been showering for the show.
She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am so overwhelmed. When I was informed about the TRP, I couldn't believe it at first. I am super happy with all the love that the audience is showering on the show."
When Ekta Kapoor shared a video (about ratings) on her Instagram story, Tejasswi too re-shared it on her Instagram story.
Well, now that's the opening TRPs, we hope the show continues to entertain audience in the same way and break all records like the first season did! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.