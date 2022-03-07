Tejasswi Prakash On Working With Karan In Rula Deti Hai: We Had A Blast; It Was A Treat Working With Him

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their fans love to watch them together and have even nicknamed them as TejRan. Recently, the couple was seen in a music video Rula Deti Hai, which was a heart break song. It was released on March 3. Although they were complained about Tejasswi's short duration appearance and were confused with the ending, they loved the song. The song is still trending on YouTube and has crossed 7M views. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash spoke about the video and opened up about working with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Talking about their music video, Tejasswi told ETimes TV that the song is beautiful, and is very intense melody. She added that the song depicts very strong emotions.



She was quoted as saying, "It is ironic that we are so in love but we did a heartbreak song. Rula Deti Hai is beautiful, not just visually, but also song-wise. It is a very intense melody where there is love, passion, and heartache. The song depicts very strong emotions and I for one, am going to be playing Rula Deti Hai on repeat for a long time now."

About working with actor-boyfriend Karan, Tejasswi said that they had a blast shooting together and added that it was a treat working with him and the team.

The actress concluded by saying, "Even though we were filming a breakup track, Karan and I had a blast shooting together. We would always talk about taking a trip to Goa in the BB 15 and ended up going there, but for work. We filmed in Goa at stunning locations and it was a treat working with him and the team."