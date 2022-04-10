Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey; Says Bigg Boss 15 Helped Her Look Desirable

Tejasswi Prakash, who is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, recently opened up about her fit look. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that her Bigg Boss 15 stint helped her in losing weight. She said that she is happy with her physique and get-up on the show.

Tejasswi, who lost weight before starting Naagin 6, is glad that it helped her look desirable and attractive. She said, “With the kind of things that happened to me in the house, I was not able to eat well. I lost a lot of weight in the house and then I got an offer for Naagin. One of the most important things on the show is that the Naagin should look desirable and fitter. I am glad that I could pull off the look because I lost weight and people are loving my glam quotient in the show."

Speaking about her career, the actress shared that she is happy to have kept working for the past decade because the experience has helped her reach where she is today. “Even if my shows (Pehredaar Piya Ki) in the past landed in controversies, I was able to strike a chord with the audiences. So, only because I did those shows, I landed Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin now,” she added.

On the personal front, Prakash is constantly hounded by the paparazzi when she steps out with her beau and actor Karan Kundrra. On being quizzed if it gets overwhelming or invades their privacy, the actress said, “No, in fact, we love the attention. I am glad that people love our being a couple and I have even seen our well-wishers go to temple and pray for us to always be together.”

Tejasswi further stated that they feel blessed to receive so much attention and love from the people wherever they go. She also doesn’t feel that their privacy is being compromised because they are in a job to connect with people. However, the actress did confess that they don’t get enough time because of work commitments and at times, they seek some moments together but otherwise, they don’t feel the constant glare is too much to handle.