Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Working With Karan Kundrra On Lock Upp, Says ‘He Will Support Me As Warden’

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to appear as the warden on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. The actress has been roped by the makers to add some twists and turns as the show is inching towards its finale. Tejasswi, who is currently shooting for the episode along with beau Karan Kundrra, shared her excitement about donning the role of a warden and also working with her boyfriend in an interview with ETimes TV.

She shared, "There’s going to be lots of Dhamaka and masti. I can’t reveal much about what we are going to do inside. All I can say is that we are going to have a lot of fun. Just before the finale, I am going to bring a turning point in the game and I am very thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving this opportunity to me."

On being quizzed about teaming up with beau Karan Kundrra for Lock Upp, Tejasswi said, "I am very happy that Karan is a part of this show as a jailor because if I would have come inside alone as a warden I would have not got any help. It’s great that he is part of the show and he will support me as a warden and also will make things easy for me as a warden. I am very happy that we are doing this show together."

Tejasswi Prakash All Set To Enter Lock Upp To Play Her Power Card As Kangana Ranaut's Warden, WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash Prefers To Remain Tight-Lipped About Her Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra; Read To Know Why



The actress also recalled the Bigg Boss 15 days when celebrities would visit them as guests while now she is on the other side. She said that she is looking forward to conducting tasks in the jail. When asked who is she rooting for, Tejasswi said that everyone is equally deserving and everybody’s journey is full of hard work. She pointed out that the contestants go through different situations and each and every contestant their journeys are special.