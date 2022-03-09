Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Being Skinny-Shamed; Talks About Spending Time With Karan Kundrra's Mom

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the talented and beautiful actresses in the television industry. After winning Bigg Boss 15, the actress is on success spree. She has been winning hearts with her new show Naagin 6. However, Tejasswi recalled the days when she was skinny-shamed. She added that she was tempted to work on body- to do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect.

Tejasswi said that if someone tried to shame her or her body, it doesn't affect her, because she knowns who and what she is, and she thinks it will never affect her.



The Swaragini actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I was also receiving negative comments because I was underweight. In life when you become an actor and you have money, you get tempted to work on your body, many times you get suggestions that do this to your body or do that. Do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect. To be honest I feel that is an easy way out. You just spend money and get the flaws which might be on your face, body or wherever and then just maintain it."

She said that she has always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how her body is or the way she was made by God- that's how he wanted her to be. She added that if people didn't like it, she can't help and it is not in her hands to go and correct them.

She said that initially she used to feel bad when she was thin and she would get tempted that everyone spends money on their body and it is common so she used to question herself if she should also do it. But then she thought what will be the difference if she also ends up doing the same thing. She said that her mother had once told her that people who affect you should be the ones who love you, whose opinion matters to you. She added that her parents love her the way she is, her friends never found flaws in her and her boyfriend loves her for beign ladoo, so she asks why should she change herself just because she doesn't fall in this typical, perfect, hourglass shape body.

She further added, "I've seen so many girls, the new girls coming into the industry, actresses, beautiful girls, they are also skinny but they carry it with so much confidence. They look very beautiful and they don't bother because they know their job is acting. I love that and I think it is going to be a trend changer, this millennial gen doesn't care. I like that."

Meanwhile, talking about Karan Kundrra's mother, she said that it is too soon to call her sasuma (mother-in-law), but she loves her and his mother loves her too. She added that whenever they meet, they have a gala time.

Tejasswi said that she and Karan's mother are so similar in so many ways and he is always on another team. She added that it is painful for him to watch her and his mother together as they are crazy- they say whatever their hearts say.

The actress said that Karan's mother has zero filter and always speaks her heart out what others think or the media thinks, and Karan will be like, "mamma aap kya kar rahe ho... (Mamma, what are you doing)."