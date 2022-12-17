Tejasswi Prakash Papped At Mumbai Airport With Her Fav Customised 'Laddoo' Bag; Fans Call Her Cutiepie

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress, with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss, has created a place in the audience's heart like no other celebrity television ever did. In the recent past, Tejasswi upped her fashion game, and every time she makes a public appearance, the actress knows how to keep it stylish.

In one recent spotting, Tejasswi was seen in a simple yet fashionable avatar. She was spotted by paparazzis on Saturday at Mumbai airport. A video clip shared by a paparazzi account shows Tejasswi holding her luggage bag and a mobile phone in hand as she was seen heading inside the airport premises. The Naagin 6 actress looked pretty in a knitted bodycon multi-coloured dress and was seen fishing her cute smile at the paps.

The high-neck dress, which was a little above the knees, had shades of light yellow, beige, and dark blue and featured long sleeves. The outfit also had a belt. Tejasswi went for a natural look, wearing only eyeliner and leaving her hair down. She paired her outfit with white, classy sneakers that had a dash of red and black colour.

Tejasswi Prakash To Pratik Sehajpal: 6 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Featured In Naagin Franchise & Won Hearts

But what caught our attention was her customised bag. Tejasswi carried her favourite tote bag in beige that had 'Laddoo' written on it. For the unversed, fans of Tejasswi know that the love of her life, actor Karan Kundra, fondly calls her by a nickname, which is laddoo. As soon as the video was shared, Tejasswi's fans flocked to the comment section and dropped sweet messages for their favourite actress.

Check the video here:-

One user complimented her saying prettiest, while some called her "babydoll". One comment read, "Awweeii cuto." Another fan said, "Cutiepie" "Beautiful Queen," wrote one of her fans. One user commented, "She is gorgeous." "So pretty," read another comment. Several others just dropped red heart emojis in the comment sections.

Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash To Celebrate Their Achievement At An Award Show; WATCH

Meanwhile, the actress was seen attending the Grazia Fashion Awards last night wearing a bold, glittery purple outfit. She tied her hair into a bun and looked ultra-glamorous. The tv diva Workwise is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 6, alongside actors Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in the lead. It was also reported a few days ago that the actress will be making her Bollywood debut with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in director Mukesh Chhabra's next movie. Although an official announcement has yet to be made, fans are already super excited to see their favourite Jodi on the big screen.