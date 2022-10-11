Tejasswi Prakash Pens A Love Note For Karan Kundrra As She Shares Inside Pics Of His Birthday Celebration

Karan Kundrra is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, it's his birthday and the handsome hunk is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. The actor, who made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2015, has come a long way in his journey. Interestingly, not just on the work front, Karan has been making the headlines for his love life as well. Karan is currently dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. So, as the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor turned a year older today, Tejasswi made sure to send birthday love to her man and penned a love note for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared stunning inside pics from Karan's birthday celebration with friends and family. To note, the Naagin 6 actress had thrown a grand birthday bash for Karan. Her post featured some love-filled pics of the power couple, along with Karan's celebratory moments with his family and more. In the caption, Tejasswi penned a love note for the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra," along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at inside pics of Karan Kundrra's birthday celebration:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Karan and Tejasswi, who are going strong with their relationship, are all set to take the plunge soon. The reports claim that the couple has got a go-ahead for their relationship.

Earlier, Tejasswi had showered Karan with immense love in an audio message during one of his interviews with Pinkvilla. She said, "Karan is somebody who has only craved love, and that's all he wants. I have never seen anybody who's more driven, so dedicated towards his work. There is not a second where he doesn't think about his work. He's always just busy in his head. I hope and pray you get everything that you deserve. I am already so proud of you and just keep going. You have me with you always and forever till I die."

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is currently winning hearts with her stint as a lead in Naagin 6.