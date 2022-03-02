Tejasswi Prakash Pens Sweet Birthday Post For Brother Pratik; Karan Kundrra’s Comment Grabs Attention

Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6. The actress also won Bigg Boss 15 in January 2022. The Naagin 6 actress' Bigg Boss journey was nothing but a rollercoaster ride, and she received several hate messages for some of her actions inside the house. However, her brother Pratik Wayangankar supported her constantly on social media.

Apart from him, her beau Karan Kundrra was also there to take a stand for her inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, after the show, the couple is often seen together hanging out with each other. Amidst all, Tejasswi's brother is currently in the US and the actress often misses him. Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, she penned a sweet birthday wish for her brother and attached some cute throwback pictures of them.

Tejasswi captioned the Instagram post as, "My prraaaa... happy birthday... I love you sssoooo much... ever since I was a kid I took it as a responsibility to always protect you but to the man you've grown up to be it's completely the other way round... I am sorry you never had it smooth with me, you never had to not worry about me or just be the younger brother you are... but it is what it is... even though you're my little brother I know you'll still always be the more mature one... but remember you'll always be my first child... May this year give you everything that gives you peace... Can't wait to come see you..."

Interestingly, Karan Kundrra also wished Pratik on his birthday by commenting on the post with a Punjabi touch. He wrote, "Happy birthday pra pra." Well, Kundrra's comment is indeed grabbing the attention of netizens.

Let us tell you, Pratik had interacted with Karan Kundrra through video call in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He had expressed his desire to meet him soon.