Tejasswi Prakash Posts Beautiful Stills From Naagin 6 Sets; Simba Nagpal, Rohit Suchanti & Fans Praise Her

Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the most popular actresses in the Indian TV industry. After winning Bigg Boss 15, the diva quickly started shooting for Naagin 6. For the unversed, she is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, and the duo never misses any chance to spend quality time together despite having a busy schedule.

Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared her beautiful pictures from the sets of Naagin 6 on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "I hope you guys are watching ❤️."

In the above pictures, Tejasswi is looking beautiful in a traditional Indian outfit. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash's pictures are from the Holi special episode of Naagin 6, and fans are quite excited about the same. Teja's pictures are going viral on social media, and fans, as well as her co-stars, can't stop praising her for her beauty.

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 co-star Simba Nagpal commented, "Sabse pyaari ❤️." On the other hand, her Pehredaar Piya Ki co-star Rohit Suchanti wrote, "Tejaaaa keep smiling ✌🏻 You're Killin it 🔥." Smriti Kalra also stated, "Teja!! Bahut sundar 😍."

Not only celebs, but Tejasswi Prakash fans also have some good things to say about her. Let's have a look-

my._chill_house "Aap Ho Aur Hum Na Dekhe Assa Kaiseee🥺❤️❤️ Today Pratha is So Laddooo🤣🔥With no filter and bajaoing rishab🔥🤣Mrs Smith Mode on🔥🙂 Killlingggggg it✌️🔥❤️." a_nogitsune_ "You are doing best in your life. Wishing you luck from Assam.😍❤️." tejasswiholics_ "Loving it, you are so amazing 👏👏#TejasswiPrakash." tejaholic_naim "oh my god you beauty!😍😍 #tejasswiprakash." karankundrraxblessing "You r rocking in naagin😍🥵 lotsss of loveee tejuuuu💜."

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash's Holi celebration, the actress attended Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash with beau Karan Kundrra. Their pictures are going viral on social media, and they are too cute to miss.

(Social media posts are unedited)