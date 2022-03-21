    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tejasswi Prakash Posts Beautiful Stills From Naagin 6 Sets; Simba Nagpal, Rohit Suchanti & Fans Praise Her

      By
      |

      Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the most popular actresses in the Indian TV industry. After winning Bigg Boss 15, the diva quickly started shooting for Naagin 6. For the unversed, she is in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, and the duo never misses any chance to spend quality time together despite having a busy schedule.

      Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared her beautiful pictures from the sets of Naagin 6 on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "I hope you guys are watching ❤️."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

      In the above pictures, Tejasswi is looking beautiful in a traditional Indian outfit. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash's pictures are from the Holi special episode of Naagin 6, and fans are quite excited about the same. Teja's pictures are going viral on social media, and fans, as well as her co-stars, can't stop praising her for her beauty.

      Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 co-star Simba Nagpal commented, "Sabse pyaari ❤️." On the other hand, her Pehredaar Piya Ki co-star Rohit Suchanti wrote, "Tejaaaa keep smiling ✌🏻 You're Killin it 🔥." Smriti Kalra also stated, "Teja!! Bahut sundar 😍."

      Not only celebs, but Tejasswi Prakash fans also have some good things to say about her. Let's have a look-

      my._chill_house

      my._chill_house

      "Aap Ho Aur Hum Na Dekhe Assa Kaiseee🥺❤️❤️ Today Pratha is So Laddooo🤣🔥With no filter and bajaoing rishab🔥🤣Mrs Smith Mode on🔥🙂 Killlingggggg it✌️🔥❤️."

      a_nogitsune_

      a_nogitsune_

      "You are doing best in your life. Wishing you luck from Assam.😍❤️."

      tejasswiholics_

      tejasswiholics_

      "Loving it, you are so amazing 👏👏#TejasswiPrakash."

      tejaholic_naim

      tejaholic_naim

      "oh my god you beauty!😍😍 #tejasswiprakash."

      karankundrraxblessing

      karankundrraxblessing

      "You r rocking in naagin😍🥵 lotsss of loveee tejuuuu💜."

      Talking about Tejasswi Prakash's Holi celebration, the actress attended Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash with beau Karan Kundrra. Their pictures are going viral on social media, and they are too cute to miss.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X