Tejasswi Prakash Prefers To Remain Tight-Lipped About Her Marriage Plans With Karan Kundrra; Read To Know Why

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other for quite some time now. Ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, the duo has been painting the town red with their several appearances. Let us tell you, Tejasswi and Karan are busy with their projects Naagin 6 and Dance Deewane Juniors respectively. Interestingly, the Naagin 6 star is also going to feature in the upcoming Lock Upp episode along with her beau Karan Kundrra.

Whenever paparazzi spot Tejasswi and Karan together, they often ask them about their marriage plans. It has to be noted that the couple remained tight-lipped about the same. For the unversed, Teja is a firm believer in the evil eye, hence, she wants to protect her relationship from that.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Swaragini actress said, "I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me, the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed."

Tejasswi Prakash also revealed that she has gone through the toughest time of her life as her family was facing financial issues. She considers her mother a pillar of strength. The actress said that her mother took care of her and her brother Pratik when her dad was not around.

Teja said, "I think I grew up way before my age so not having my dad around and my mum was a very soft emotional person, pra (Tejasswi's brother) was very soft and I used to always have to be that strong person in the house." Well, Tejasswi's story will definitely melt her fans' hearts. After all, the actress has now achieved many things post entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi is all set to feature in upcoming Marathi films Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life.