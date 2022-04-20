Tejasswi Prakash Puts Karan Kundrra's Initial On Her Finger With Mehendi; He Goes 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15, are setting the bar high for all the couples out there. The two are often spotted together by the paparazzi their little gestures for each other have been winning the hearts of their fans.

The latest proof of it is Tejasswi's putting Karan's initial 'K' on her ring finger with Mehendi. Karan felt so special that he couldn't stop gushing over it as it has made him feel so special. The actor took to his social media account to share it with his fans and followers whilst choosing the song 'Kaise mujhe tum mil gayi' from Ghajini to express his feelings for her sweet gesture.

It must be noted that the aforementioned video happens to be from Tejasswi Prakash's onset shooting of Naagin 6. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Karan had shared that there's no pressure from anyone on them to get married. The actor said, "There's no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein. But there are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also busy."

Speaking about Tejasswi as his partner, Karan added, "With me and her (Tejasswi) everything keeps coming together, it perfectly fits together. That’s probably what makes our relationship beautiful. A relationship is about uplifting each other, growing together, evolving with each other and that is what’s happening with us."