Tejasswi Prakash & Rashami Desai Dazzle At Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 Red Carpet; Tejasswi Bags Award

Tejasswi Prakash Looks Stunning In Black Dress

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash walked the red carpet in style. The actress looked stunning in a black dress that featured a high slit and a plunging neckline.

Tejasswi Bags Award

Tejasswi, who personally ensures the welfare of stray animals, won an award at Femina Beautiful Indians 2022.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Actress Says She Has Been Focussing On Work

While talking to the media she said, "Ever since I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I have been busy focussing on my work. Like i told last time, I have been wanting to do new things in my life. So I am just really focussing on that and focussing on showing other like everybody else in a form of myself that no one has ever seen me before." (sic)

Tejasswi Arrived At Even In Her New Car

She came to the event in the new car that she brought on that day. She added, "Meri gaadi aaj aayi hai and I thought I'm not going to let anybody else drive it. I think this is the first person driving in a gown- main khud gaadi chalake ayi hun, and I'm extremely happy about that."

Rashami Desai Rocks In Green

On the other hand, Rashami looked gorgeous in a shimmery one shoulder green dress. She tied her hair in a high bun and accessorized with silver rings and a sleek bracelet.

Rashami Says…

At the event, she said that she is excited and happy to grace every award event, especially today, because she will get to meet real heroes in person.