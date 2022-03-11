Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Aditya Narayan's 'Can't Afford Her After Bigg Boss Win' Statement

Recently, Aditya Narayan hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram and answered his fans' interesting questions. The singer also made the session super fun by giving some funny answers as well. During the session, Aditya said that he can't afford Tejasswi Prakash post her Bigg Boss win! Well, what made him say so?

These days music videos are trending and a fan gave Aditya an idea of doing a music video with Tejasswi as they both are good friends, to this Aditya said he can't afford her, but if it happens, it would be great. This grabbed Tejasswi's attention too, who shared Aditya's response on her Instagram story and even replied to this.

Teja asked Aditya to shut up. She jokingly asked where he will keep all the money.

Here's what the fan asked and Aditya and Tejasswi's exact reply:

Fan: Tejasswi Prakash n u are friends...music video with her will be exciting....how's the idea?

Aditya: Well I can't afford my dear @tejasswiprakash anymore especially after her BB win. But yeah it'd be great if it happens.

Tejasswi: Hahahaha...shut up Aadi...kaha rakhega itne paise???

Both Aditya and Tejasswi are successful in their professional lives now and their personal lives too are in the headline. Aditya recently announced that he is quitting hosting shows, the singer and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed baby girl recently.

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Retains Its Top Spot & Anupamaa Witnesses A Drop; Fanaa Enters Top 5

Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards: Rakhi Sawant Poses With Alia & Ranveer; Harshad-Pranali, Sai-Shivangi, Surbhi & Others Walk The Red Carpet (Photos)

On the other hand, Tejasswi is super busy with Naagin 6 after Bigg Boss 15 win and she is in news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.