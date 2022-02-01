Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To People Doubting BB 15's Result; Says 'I Didn't Win Because I Bagged Naagin'

Salman Khan declared Tejasswi Prakash as Bigg Boss 15's winner, and Pratik Sehajpal bagged the second place. Teja's victory has been getting mixed reactions from netizens and celebrities. However, instead of focusing on negative comments, Tejasswi wants to enjoy the victory and focus on positive side!

Tejasswi told BT that when she saw her journey on the show, she realised that there were a lot of times when things were against her, and strategies and plans were made against her to throw me off from a position. She also said that even when she was on stage nobody in the studio wanted her to win and till the last moment, till the time she got the trophy in her hand, everyone was hoping that she lose! However, she feels that Ganpati bappa (lord) and her followers had other plans! She added that she believes in 'jiske saath koi nahi hota uske saath khuda hota hai.'

After she was declared the winner, several people including a few celebrities supported Pratik and felt he was more deserving to win the season. To this, the actress said that this was people's decision, and her haters will always hate this.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I believe that I should trust the format of the show and desh ki janta ka pyaar (people's love) that I am receiving. It doesn't look fake to me. It is evident that I received more votes. Those doubting this season's result should cry foul over the previous seasons' results, too. Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad. Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream... I am human."

Post her win, many felt that she was made the winner because she bagged Naagin, to this, Tejasswi clarified, "No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn't won BB. Meri jeet meri jeet hai, mujhe naagin mila hai isliye mujhe jitaaya nahi hai (My win is my win, I didn't win the show because I bagged Naagin). That's not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB. What I fail to understand is that if whatever happened with me didn't happen in the previous season. So, there has to be an exception and I am that exception. Why it is so difficult for people to believe that there is a person who can bag a show like Naagin and can also be a brilliant player? People always saw me as a strong contender inside the house. They can put as much blame as they like on the channel that made them what they are, par aap pehle hi dinn se itna kyu darte the mujhse? (but why were you scared of me from the day 1)."

She also clarified about her 'aunty' remark on Shamita Shetty. She said that she didn't call her aunty and it was more like slang! She said that Shamita doesn't look like an aunty and she is so hot.