      Tejasswi Prakash Returns To Naagin Sets Post Shooting For Music Video With Karan; Says She Loves Her Work

      Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name with her role of Ragini in Swaragini, impressed everyone with her game in Bigg Boss 15 and by ultimately winning the trophy, has become super busy these days. The actress is doing Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin 6. She also shot for a music video with her BB 15 co-contestant and boyfriend Karan Kundrra recently in Goa.

      Immedietely after her work got over in Goa, she returned to Naagin 6 sets to shoot for the show. The actress has no complaints and said that she is blessed to be hopping from one set to another. Although she misses taking a break, she said that she loves her work.

      Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

      Tejasswi was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I'm missing taking a break and who would want to leave Goa. But honestly, it's good to be working and I'm so glad that I'm blessed to be hopping from one set to another. In fact even though I'm out of Bigg Boss I feel like I'm still around cameras all the time but no complaints as I love my work."

      Naagin 6 made a smashing entry on online TRP chart and has grabbed the third place with 38.0 TRP points. It has also got good ratings of 2.1 TRP ratings and has entered top 10 slot on the BARC chart.

      Coming back to Naagin 6, fans are impressed with Tejasswi's acting skills and are eagerly waiting to watch her in naagin avatar. They are also rooting for Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi and are trending with hash tags SimTej and PraRish (Pratha and Rishab- amalgamation of their screen names).

      As per the promo, in the upcoming Maha Shivratri special episode, fans will get to watch Tejasswi in naagin avatar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to be aired on television.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 19:20 [IST]
