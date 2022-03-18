Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Fav Holi Memory; Actress Is Sure That Karan Will Make Their 1st Holi Special

Tejasswi Prakash has become super busy with her shooting schedule. The actress is shooting back-to-back for Naagin 6 and Holi events. Recently, she revealed her Holi plans with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra and said that it all depends on their work schedules, as both are busy shooting for their respective projects. However, Tejasswi revealed that it is Karan's one of the favourite festivals and he will make sure that it is a special one for them.

Talking about her Holi plan, Tejasswi revealed to ETimes TV that if she gets an off, she will adjust as per his schedule and vice versa to celebrate the festival. She added, "We haven't made any plans yet though. But knowing Karan, I know he will make it special. He loves the festival so much and I know when I am with him, I will enjoy it too. Though, I am pretty sure there's going to be an unsaid competition between me and him on who will put colour on who first. It's our first Holi together and I am very excited to celebrate it with him."

The actress revealed her favourite Holi memory and said it was with her family. She said, "My favourite Holi memory has to be with my family from before I entered the industry. We would all get together that one day, clear our schedules and just spend time together. We'd play in the morning and after washing up, we'd eat Maa ke haath ka garam garam delicious khana', chill and head out in the evening. Holi-day in the Wayangankar household has always been a family day."

The Naagin 6 actress, who is a foodie, revealed that it is a tradition at her house to have Puran Poli on Holi day and said that her mother makes best Puran Poli. She added that she never had Bhang during the Holi celebration. Since all her Holi memories were with her family or in their presence, there was no bhang. She concluded by saying that if there is bhang or no bhang, she will enjoy Holi to the fullest.