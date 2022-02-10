Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Fav Naagin; Says She Will Take It As A Compliment If She Gets Compared To Mouni

The much-awaited Naagin 6 is all set to hit the television screens soon. The makers recently launched the show, which stars Tejasswi Prakash, Mahek Chahal and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. Ekta kapoor also why she chose Tejasswi for the show and clarified that she didn't win Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6 as she doesn't have rights to tell channel that she wants her as Naagin.

Tejasswi, who is elated to bag Ekta's show, is excited about the show and in her live Instagram session, she had revealed that she liked all seasons but her favourite was first Naagin season and she wants her season to be better than that. Recently, while talking to BollywoodLife, the actress revealed her favourite naagins and said that she doesn't mind being compared to Mouni Roy.

Tejasswi waa quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not going to compare myself with the previous Naagins all of us have been different from one another. Everybody has done a brilliant job. Everybody has been the best Naagin in their own way and I am going to try to be the best Naagin in my own way."

She further added, "My favorite is Adah Khan and Mouni Roy so season 1 was my favorite one. They have set the bar so high that after their season there were so many. So obviously they have done a brilliant job and nobody can question that. So I am going to take it as a compliment if I am compared to them."

Meanwhile, Ekta revealed that she expected that she expected that she would get trolled or get 'galiyaan (bashings)' for making her naagin fight the pandemic and added that she was ready for it.