Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Karan Kundrra Claims That She Destroyed His Career; Read Statement

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been making headlines post-Bigg Boss 15 with their candid confessions about each other. The duo is often seen hanging out together in the city. Let us tell you, Tejasswi is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6 as she is playing the female lead in the Ekta Kapoor show. The actress is quite busy with her shooting schedule, but Karan Kundrra never misses a chance to spend time with her.

Recently, he was seen outside Naagin 6 sets to pick up his ladylove. After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also busy giving interviews to several portals. In conversation with Bollywood Life, the couple gave some 'aww' moments which would definitely leave you amazed. The portal claims that when the reporter was interacting with Karan and Tejasswi, she saw the former giving the latter her black coffee to stay up for her long schedule.

Well, it was indeed a beautiful moment for TejRan fans. When asked Tejasswi if by all these gestures Karan Kundrra has won the best boyfriend title, she questioned the interviewer back and complained about being tagged as insecure. While explaining Kundrra's loving and caring nature, Tejasswi said, "Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'"

The diva also revealed that Karan often accuses her of destroying his career. For the unversed, Tejasswi addresses him as Sunny. She said, "Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai. (Karan tells me, 'My image has been completely tarnished, I used to have angry young man image, but you have destroyed my career. Now, people call me Sunny.)'" Notably, Teja feels lucky to have Karan in her life. The couple wants to spend time together before taking their relationship to the next level.