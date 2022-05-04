Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Secret Behind Her & Karan Kundrra's Chemistry; Talks About Her Plan To Explore Films

Tejasswi Prakash was on a short trip for an event that they had to attend in Kolkata. Her show Swaragini was shot in Kolkata, and she said that seeing Howrah Bridge, Park Street and other amazing spots in the city made her quite nostalgic.

In an interview with Times Of India, Tejasswi spoke about her chemistry with Karan. She spoke about her career and revealed if social media is a boon or bane.



Karan and Tejasswi are giving major couple goals. When asked about secret of their chemistry, she told the leading daily, "There is no secret. Karan and I are very honest and open about our relationship. We are just ourselves with each other and we make sure that nothing about that changes! That is what works best for our relationship."

Both Karan and Teja enjoy an enormous social media following and they don't shy away from showcasing their love. When asked about her opinion on social media- if it's a boon or bane, she said that social media is a two-way street- as it's a great way to keep us connected with fans and well-wishers, but sometimes invades privacy.

She added, "But looking at the bright side of this platform, the love Karan and I have received from people via social media has been overwhelming. The lovely messages that we receive every day - be it for ourselves or us as a couple - just fill our hearts with so much love for these beautiful people who always wish us well."

Teja will be seen in a Marathi film. When asked if she plan to explore film career further, she said that currently she is busy with Naagin and added that it's going on great.

Karan Kundrra Says Audience Has Made Him Big On TV; Reveals If He Will Take Up Fictional Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Is First Confirmed Contestant Of Rohit Shetty's Show

She said that after the first season, this (Season 6) is doing really well, and it's amazing to see the kind of response they are getting each weekend for the show. She added that she will be able to reveal the details of her Marathi film when it is closer to its release, however, she is super excited about the same.

Tejasswi said that films are definitely on her mind. But she will take it up only when the right opportunity comes along.