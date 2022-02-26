Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Co-Star Ashish Trivedi Gets Injured While Shooting For Intense Scene

Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6 has been making headlines for several reasons. The actress' character Pratha is being loved by all. The show always stays in the news, all thanks to its BTS moments. Amidst all, actor Ashish Trivedi, who is playing the role of Tejasswi Prakash's fiancé in Naagin 6, got injured while shooting for an intense scene.

Ashish Trivedi sustained some injuries on his shoulder and shared a picture of the same on his Instagram stories. He captioned the picture as, "Nothing comes free. This I got while shooting a scene. #Naagin6."

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Ashish Trivedi said that it is not a very big deal as he shared it on social media just to inform his fans that he is hurt. He also thanked people for showing concern about him. While speaking about the incident, Ashish said, "We were shooting for an intense scene, where my co-actor had to push me. While he was pushing me on my shoulder, we had a mic installed there which came in between and I got hurt. Everyone on the set, including my co-actor, was concerned, but I asked them to continue shooting because there were just a few minutes left for packup. I am better now."

Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Outside Naagin 6 Sets; TejRan Fans Shower Love On Her

Tejasswi Prakash Criticised By Netizens For Hiding Her Face While Getting Clicked With Karan Kundrra

Ashish Trivedi feels fortunate to be part of Naagin 6 as he is getting a chance to play a multi-layered role. For the unversed, he had played a positive role in Udaan. Let us tell you, Ashish Trivedi has also featured in web series such as Skulls And Roses, Crime And Confessions and many others.