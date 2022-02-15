Tejasswi Prakash Says Bigg Boss Has Been A New Start & Naagin Has Given Her A Chance To Keep Fans Entertained

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most talented and popular actresses in television. Her Bigg Boss 15 win is one of her big achievements, and this has only increased her fan following. She signed Naagin 6, even before Bigg Boss 15's end. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show that stars Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles was recently aired and fans were impressed with Tejasswi's acting skills.

Recently, while talking to India-Forums, the actress spoke about the pressure that lies upon her. She also revealed what made her take up the show immediately after Salman Khan's controversial show got over.

Talking about bagging Naagin 6, she said that it was big opportunity not only to show her acting skills, but also was a chance to keep her fans entertained.

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Of course, there is a lot of pressure and I really want to make everybody proud of me. Naagin was a massive way for me to keep entertaining the audience, and be in front of them, and making it worth their while. Naagin has not just given me a big opportunity as a performer, but the biggest opportunity it has given me is that I am now able to be on screens and in front of the audiences that has loved me."

It won't be wrong if we say that Bigg Boss has been a new lease to her career. Regarding the same, she said that she wants to make better decisions work-wise in future.

She concluded by saying, "Bigg Boss 15 has been a new start and that is the reason why when I take decisions in the future, work wise, they are going to be very different than I did earlier. I want this journey to be better and that is why, I want to be very sure of what I do. It is like a new journey to me and it is also how I take it forward. Bigg Boss has given me a brilliant lead and I hope to have the 'sadbuddhi' of taking right decisions, working hard, so good things come to me in life."