Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Has Changed As A Person; Adds 'He's Not Revealing V-Day Plans, I'm Dying Of FOMO'

Tejasswi On Being In Love With Karan Kundrra: He Has Changed

About being in love and Karan changing as a person, she told Pinkvilla, "It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It's just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realising. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that. There have been these videos of him being like this hot dude being like, 'oh no no, I hate baby talks' and then cut to- they have edited him calling me laddoo, my puppy, and all of that. So he has really just changed as a person and when he says he has never felt this way before, I see it. I see it, it's very visible. The way he feels for me is so out there. You can't miss it."

Tejasswi Says…

In another interview with IndiaToday.in, she revealed that although she went to see him at 5.30 in the morning after finale, now, he is doing all- like meeting and dinner plans, as she is shooting.

Karan Makes Dinner Plans Every Night

She said that Karan keeps the reservations ready as they meet every night and they have dinner together every night. She added that he also makes sure that paparazzis are not around. She further said that he picks her up and added 'Abhi woh zyaada mehant kar raha hai'

‘He's Not Revealing V-Day Plans, I'm Dying Of FOMO'

About Valentines Day plan, the actress said that he has no clue what Karan is planning for her as he is not revealing anything. She said, "It's not like it's my birthday that he has to plan it. It's Valentine's Day, so we can plan it together. But he is just not ready to tell me. So, I am just irritated. You know, my biggest bimaari is FOMO (fear of missing out). I am dying here of FOMO."

Is Tejasswi Taking A Day Off On V-Day?

When asked if she is taking an off on V-Day, she said that they are very professional, so she is not going to ask for an off. She said that the show's premiere is on February 12 and it needs her at this point in time, so it would be wrong of her to ask for a day off. She concluded by saying that if it's a unit off, then they will plan something otherwise, they will do whatever they can after pack-up.