Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra Hasn't Asked Her For Marriage Yet; She Feels He Loves Umar More Than Her

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become most-talked about jodi these days! The couple fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house and are going strong even after the show ended. In fact, they say that their parents have approved their relationship. Fans love TejRan and when ever the two of them come together, they ask them about marriage.

While Karan is clear and said that he is looking forward to it, Tejasswi seems to hold on to the question. Earlier, she had said that it's not his (Karan's) plan and added that she always took it (pandit's prediction that Karan said on BB 15) as a joke. This time around too the actress, when she came live on Instagram and fans asked her about marriage, she said the same- that Karan Kundrra hasn't asked her for marriage yet.

Teja said, "There are too many weddings happening. I am very shocked to see this. Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy got married. Karishma Tanna is getting married. I am very happy for these girls and extremely happy for Karishma. Coming back to my wedding plan, 'toh aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me shaadi ke liye and I think Umar Riaz se milne ke baad vo use hi shaadi ke liye propose karega (Your Karan Kundrra hasn't asked me for marriage yet and after meeting Umar, I guess he'll marry him only)."

Fans even asked about Karan's whereabouts, to which she said that he is with Umar Riaz and is not answering her calls.

She said, "Sunny (Karan) aaj unke saath hain jin par mujhe shak hai ki vo mujhse zyaada pyaar karte hai jo hai Umar Riaz. Iss baat ka Shaq mujhe ghar ke andar bhi tha ki vo saara time saath mein spend karenge. (Karan is with Umar Riaz and I feel that he loves him more than me. I always had a doubt on them)."

Tejasswi said that Umar and Karan had clearly told her inside the house that they will spend most time with each other but she hadn't taken it seriously. She concluded by saying that he isn't talking to her properly and just saying her that 'he is with Umar, okay bye', which shows where she stand in Karan's life.