Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Kundrra Is More Possessive Than Her

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most-talked about jodis on television. TejRan fans love to see them together and want know their every move. They have also been sharing their cute pictures and videos from their Bigg Boss 15 journey. On the other hand, the actors too have been talking about their love for each other and how they find time to spend with each other from their busy schedule.

Tejasswi and Karan have always said that they are possessive about each other. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Tejasswi revealed that Karan is more possessive than her and he is insecure, not her. She also revealed that he has banned her from kissing on screen.



Teja was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him you are very smart that you don't display this side in public and I get the insecure tag."

She further added, "I will understand his role's demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told him that I shouldn't kiss onscreen, so he is insecure one and not me."

Valentines Day 2022: Tejasswi-Karan, Abhimanyu-Akshara To Raavi-Shiva, Fateh-Tejo, Jodis That Are Ruling TV

Tejasswi Prakash Says Karan Has Changed As A Person; Adds 'He's Not Revealing V-Day Plans, I'm Dying Of FOMO'

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has revealed that Karan has changed as a person. She said that they make dinner plans and he makes reservations. Post her pack up, they go on a dinner date daily.

The actress also said that Karan is not revealing Valentines Day surprise and she is irritated and dying of 'FOMO' (fear of missing out).