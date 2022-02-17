Tejasswi Prakash Says Naagin Is A Huge Project; She Is Extremely Elated As People Are Loving Her
Tejasswi Prakash surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 15. She won hearts and even the BB 15 trophy. Now, she is all set to impress the viewers with her new show Naagin 6. The actress had to face criticism as many called her biased winner, as she bagged the show in the BB house and people said that she won the show as she got Naagin 6. However, Teja is least bothered with all the criticism and believes in moving on.
Tejasswi,
plays
the
role
of
Pratha,
a
hard-working
and
humble
girl,
who
gets
pulled
into
a
situation
that
she
does
not
ask
for.
She
will
later
be
seen
as
Naagin,
saving
the
country
from
the
pandemic.
Her
humble
girl-next-door
girl
performance
has
won
viewers'
hearts
and
are
all
praise
for
her.
They
have
been
showering
a
lot
of
love
on
social
media
and
on
actress'
social
media
accounts.
She
thanked
her
fans
on
social
media
for
all
their
love.
Also,
while
talking
to
Times
Of
India,
she
expressed
her
happiness
and
said
that
she
is
extremely
elated
that
people
are
loving
her
on
the
show.
Sharing a video which had clippings from her show with song 'Ek Kudi' song in the background, the actress wrote, "Can't thank you all enough. So elated and overwhelmed with all the love and adulation that I am receiving for Naagin 6. Every message, mention and comment has filled my heart with so much warmth. Love you all!! ❤️🤗."
Talking about the show, Tejasswi told the leading daily that this season's theme is very 'hatke (unique)' and because it is a ot more different from the previous ones, the kind of response that they have got has been very encouraging.
She concluded by saying, "I was super excited but also nervous, because Naagin is a huge project to carry. So I am extremely elated that people are loving me on the show. Expectations are high and there is pressure as well to carry the franchise forward. And I am obviously happy that everyone's efforts are paying off."
Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles. Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandra and Abhishek Verma are also a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show.