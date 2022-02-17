Tejasswi Prakash Says Naagin Is A Huge Project; She Is Extremely Elated As People Are Loving Her

Tejasswi Prakash surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 15. She won hearts and even the BB 15 trophy. Now, she is all set to impress the viewers with her new show Naagin 6. The actress had to face criticism as many called her biased winner, as she bagged the show in the BB house and people said that she won the show as she got Naagin 6. However, Teja is least bothered with all the criticism and believes in moving on.

Tejasswi, plays the role of Pratha, a hard-working and humble girl, who gets pulled into a situation that she does not ask for. She will later be seen as Naagin, saving the country from the pandemic. Her humble girl-next-door girl performance has won viewers' hearts and are all praise for her. They have been showering a lot of love on social media and on actress' social media accounts. She thanked her fans on social media for all their love. Also, while talking to Times Of India, she expressed her happiness and said that she is extremely elated that people are loving her on the show.



Sharing a video which had clippings from her show with song 'Ek Kudi' song in the background, the actress wrote, "Can't thank you all enough. So elated and overwhelmed with all the love and adulation that I am receiving for Naagin 6. Every message, mention and comment has filled my heart with so much warmth. Love you all!! ❤️🤗."

Talking about the show, Tejasswi told the leading daily that this season's theme is very 'hatke (unique)' and because it is a ot more different from the previous ones, the kind of response that they have got has been very encouraging.

She concluded by saying, "I was super excited but also nervous, because Naagin is a huge project to carry. So I am extremely elated that people are loving me on the show. Expectations are high and there is pressure as well to carry the franchise forward. And I am obviously happy that everyone's efforts are paying off."

Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles. Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandra and Abhishek Verma are also a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show.